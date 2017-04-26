Rep. Murphy Thinks President Trump’s Tax Plan Is Off To A Good Start

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – President Donald Trump has a plan he says will stimulate job growth.
He wants to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and create more deductions for individuals.
Pennsylvania Congressman Tim Murphy tells the “KDKA Morning News” he thinks the president is off to a good start.
“I think [the president is] on the right track in terms of cutting taxes, but I believe in a more comprehensive review,” said Murphy.
Murphy hopes Trump will include those tax breaks for the middle class in the same package.
“The question is do we put this in one bill or multiple bills to move forward? Certainly, I would prefer to see them together so that people can see how it affects them individually,” said Murphy.
Trump promises more tax relief ahead, including an expanded Child and Dependent Care Credit, something he promised during the campaign.
