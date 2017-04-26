Woman ODs, Man Arrested, Child Found In Car In Police Parking Lot

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman has apparently overdosed on drugs, a man is in custody and a child found in their car has been turned over to his grandparents after all three were found in a car parked in a Pittsburgh police station lot.
Police didn’t immediately identify any of the people found in the car outside the Zone 1 station about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers noticed the car because it was parked oddly, then found the people inside along with unspecified drug paraphernalia.
Police have said the man – who was in the driver’s seat – will face unspecified criminal charges. The woman could also be charged.
The child, a boy who was 5 or 6, was unharmed.
Police say all three were sleeping, but police could not awaken the woman.
