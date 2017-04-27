15-Year-Old Stabbed In The Heart During Fight Over A Girl

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP/KDKA) — Police in Wisconsin say a student remains in critical condition after being stabbed by another student at a high school in Kenosha.

According to CBS 58, the suspect and victim, both 15-years-old, used to be friends and recently fell out over a girl.

The two began to make threats towards each other on social media, and this is why one of the young men brought a knife to class.

The defense said the suspect was in his study hall on Tuesday morning when the victim and two of his friends came in and approached the suspect. The victim punched the suspect and that’s when the victim was stabbed in the chest.

He was hit in the right atrium of the heart.

Police said Wednesday the injured student is still at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have forwarded potential charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Thursday or Friday.

Bradford resumed classes Wednesday with additional counselors on hand after students were dismissed early on Tuesday. Extra counselors will be available the rest of the week.

