Crews Rescue Deer Stuck In Highland Park Reservoir

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) – Crews rescued a deer that somehow fell into the Highland Park Reservoir Thursday morning.
Animal Control and Pittsburgh Police were called to the reservoir around 8:30 a.m. Shortly after 9 a.m., they were able to get the deer out of the water and back onto land.
The deer appeared to be tired from its time in the water, but was breathing.
A PWSA official said the section of the reservoir had been capped off so the deer is not contaminating any water source on the system.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter