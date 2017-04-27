Crews Rescue Deer Stuck In Highland Park Reservoir

April 27, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Christine D'Antonio, Highland Park Reservoir

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) – Crews rescued a deer that somehow fell into the Highland Park Reservoir Thursday morning.

Animal Control and Pittsburgh Police were called to the reservoir around 8:30 a.m. Shortly after 9 a.m., they were able to get the deer out of the water and back onto land.

The deer appeared to be tired from its time in the water, but was breathing.

A PWSA official said the section of the reservoir had been capped off so the deer is not contaminating any water source on the system.

