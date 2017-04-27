SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 30 In Greensburg

April 27, 2017 8:18 PM
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident has shut down Route 30 in Westmoreland County this evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., near Route 30 and Lewis Road in Greensburg.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries, but emergency dispatchers say helicopters are on standby.

Emergency officials say Route 30 is completely shut down in the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

