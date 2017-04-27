Parents Warned About Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 13 Reasons Why is a Netflix series that is rated TV-MA, for mature audiences. The story is about a teenage girl who commits suicide.

The show is gritty, and sometimes graphic.

Now some experts in the field of suicide say if you are going to let your teenager watch – be prepared to talk about it.

In 13 episodes, 13 Reasons Why goes inside the issue of teenage suicide. It is based on the New York Times best-selling book by Jay Asher of the same name. It follows a high school girl named Hannah through the ups and downs of her life that lead to her committing suicide on screen.

The series has been widely debated. Is it appropriate? Is it too graphic? Does it raise more questions than it answers?

“If you are concerned about your child’s mental health I would not recommend that that child watches this series. It brings up too many negative emotions,” American Foundation For Suicide Prevention representative Jennifer Sikora said.

Since it’s debut, the show has attracted a large audience, but reactions have been mixed.

“For a healthy child, mentally healthy, I would suggest that the parent watch the show with their child and use it as an opportunity to create a healthy dialogue with your child,” Sikora said.

“I don’t think I want to watch it with my parents, seems like some of it might be a little inappropriate to watch with your parents,” Jade Payne said.

A young girl struggles in her personal life before being pushed over the edge. Most agree, it at least opens the door for discussion.

“Use this as an opportunity to research suicide prevention,” Sikora said.

Anyone in need of someone to talk to can reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or text START to 741741.