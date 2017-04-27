Periodic Closures Planned On Route 8 In Shaler Township

SHALER TWP. (KDKA) — Traffic on Route 8 may be more unpleasant than usual tomorrow.
On Friday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., there will be periodic closures near Pennview Street in the north and southbound lanes.
The closings will be for approximately 15 minutes every 40 minutes throughout the day, subject to change depending on traffic.
A contractor will be delivering beams for the Pennview Street bridge replacement.
