‘Why Me?’ Bus Assault Victim Has Long Road To Recovery, Hopes Suspect Gets Help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who says he was assaulted on a Port Authority bus continues to recover from his injuries.

Aki Witherspoon was in court Thursday where his alleged attacker was supposed to have a hearing, but it was suddenly postponed.

The judge held off on the preliminary hearing for suspect, Juergen Benjamin, so he can have a mental evaluation.

Witherspoon summed up his April 14 attack in two words: “Why me?”

Witherspoon was riding the Braddock-Swissvale bus when another guy boarded, told Witherspoon to stop flicking paper at him and then it turned violent.

“Sitting on the bus, got into an argument, guy hits me with the bottle. My hand, back of my head, just continued trying to hit me. I don’t know why,” said Witherspoon.

Eventually, Benjamin, a homeless man from the Philadelphia area, fled from the bus and Witherspoon was taken to the hospital. His injuries were serious.

“Surgery on my hand, like I said in there. My middle finger, surgery… staples on the back of my neck and head,” said Witherspoon.

The tendon was cut on Witherspoon’s finger. It’ll take months of physical therapy to repair it. Even so, Witherspoon is showing mercy.

“I hope he gets help. Maybe he’s just confused, a lost person, you know? Even though he did this, I hope he gets help. Maybe atone for his sins, I don’t know,” Witherspoon said.

While suspect Benjamin is getting evaluated, he’s facing serious charges, including aggravated assault and harassment. He’ll be back at City Court next month.