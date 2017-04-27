Report: National Lettuce Shortage Costing Consumers, Businesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lettuce shortage is costing consumers in more ways than one.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, heavy rains in California are to blame for the price of lettuce going up.

Basic iceberg is being sold for $5.99 and romaine hearts are going for $7.99.

The shortage is affecting businesses that make their green by dishing out healthy meals. Hello Bistro in Pittsburgh posted signs in their Market Square location, reading: “Due to national shortages, romaine and cauliflower are temporarily unavailable for order on our salad bar. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The price hikes are also affecting cauliflower and broccoli.

Just Salad told the New York Daily News that prices have “quadrupled” in the open market and that it is the worst crop disruption in 10 years.

“We have noticed a big spike in prices,” said Ann Herpel, general coordinator of the Park Slope Food Coop in Brooklyn. “At this time of year, we’re reliant on food coming out of California. The rains have made it either impossible to grow to harvest.”

Consumers and business alike should expect the shortage to continue for three or four weeks.

“If a fast-growing crop like lettuce, these kinds of problems resolve in about four weeks,” said Herpel. “After that, things should loosen up and prices come down.”

