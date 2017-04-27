United Raising Limit On Payments To Bumped Flyers To $10,000

April 27, 2017 3:30 AM
Filed Under: Air Travel, Travel, United Airlines

DALLAS (AP) – United Airlines says it will raise the limit – to $10,000 – on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. It’s also increasing training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat.

United is also vowing to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking – the selling of more tickets than there are seats on the plane.

The airline made the promises Thursday as it released a report detailing mistakes that led to the April 9 incident on a United Express plane in Chicago.

United isn’t saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline’s CEO admits it could be damaging.

