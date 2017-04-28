SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

2nd Person Dies In Violent Route 30 Crash

April 28, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Bryan Newhouse, Richard McLaughlin, Route 30, Unity Township, Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A second person has died following a violent crash along Route 30 in Unity Township Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened near the Lewis Road intersection around 7:30 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One driver, 72-year-old Richard McLaughlin, was pronounced dead Thursday evening. Authorities say McLaughlin was turning onto Route 30 when his Buick Regal was struck by a Volkswagen GTI that was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light.

According to the coroner, Bryan Newhouse, 29, of Latrobe, also died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Four other people were injured, but their conditions are unknown.

One car was split in half, and another car’s engine could be seen lying in the middle of the highway.

