Arkansas 2-Year-Old Found Dead, 2nd Child Missing

MENA, Ark. (AP) – The Latest on two relatives found dead and missing children in Arkansas (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Investigators say one of two Arkansas children reported missing after their mother’s body was found in a creek has been found dead, and teams are still searching for the other child.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says the body of 2-year-old Acelynn Wester was found in a heavily wooded area Friday near the town of Cove, not far from where her mother’s body was located earlier this week.

The children’s great-uncle was found dead Thursday at his home in a nearby town.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Sawyer says the girl’s 9-year-old brother, Reilly Scarbrough, is still missing. The sheriff says officers from eight agencies are searching for him.

The children hadn’t been seen since at least Sunday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

___

3:45 p.m.

Arkansas authorities say the great-uncle of two missing children has been found dead in his home not far from where the body of the children’s mother was found in a creek earlier this week.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Steven Payne was found dead Thursday in his home in Hatfield in far western Arkansas.

Hatfield is about 4 miles southwest of where the body of Payne’s niece – 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester of Mena – was found this week.

Sheriff Scott Sawyer told reporters the deaths are being investigated as homicides and the search continues for Wester’s two children, 9-year-old Reilly Scarbrough and 2-year-old Acelynn Wester.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says the children were last seen late last week. Authorities say they’re considered endangered.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)