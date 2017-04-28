Arkansas Dad Posts ‘Child Molester’ Sign Over Daughter’s Relationship With Neighbor

HETH, Ark. (KDKA) — An Arkansas man is causing a stir in his rural community by putting up a sign that calls his neighbor a “child molester.”

According to CBS affiliate WREG, Shelton Kitchens of St. Francis County recently learned his 16-year-old daughter was in a sexual relationship with a 21-year-old man.

Kitchens said the man lives near his tire shop and that his daughter was “lured in by puppies.” He claims the girl has stopped seeing the 21-year-old and that she is traumatized.

The man called St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, but authorities said they couldn’t file criminal charges.

“He called Crimes Against Children in Little Rock. They said they can’t do anything about it because she’s 16 years old,” Kitchens said.

The age of consent in Arkansas is 16.

So Kitchens took the matter into his own hands, putting up a sign that reads: “Danger! Child molester lives in first house on the right.”

It lists the man’s last name at the bottom.

Kitchens and his co-workers said they were getting a lot of attention for the sign. It has been widely shared on social media.

They hoped it will push lawmakers to raise the age of consent to 18.

However, not everyone who drives past the sign agrees with it being up.

“The only thing he can really do is be mad at his daughter. He cant be mad at that guy,” Matt Malone said.

State lawmakers told WREG they were not yet prepared to comment on the issue.