Water Main Break Sends Water 30 Feet Into The Air

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A broken water main created a massive geyser that shot water 20 to 30 feet into the air in Mount Oliver this afternoon.

The main broke this afternoon in the 1700-block of Arlington Avenue.

People who witnessed it say it was a spectacular sight.

“We were parking, and I walked out of the car and walked down, and I saw water shooting up,” said one witness. “It was clear up to the telephone poles. It was spraying everybody. It was crazy.”

Penn American Water says the pipe was about 70-years-old.

They say there were no service interruptions and no flooding despite the huge geyser.

Crews are expecting to complete repairs sometime Friday.

Repairs and cleanup did, however, cause traffic backups for much of the day.

