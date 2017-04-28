Furry Tails: Chrome & Clarabelle Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Chrome

Animal Friends

This cool cat is Chrome! He’s a fearless guy who would love a fun-loving forever family. If you’re looking to add a cat to your home, he might just be the guy for you!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Chrome is a cool cat. A very cool cat. There is something so alluring about him — he is confident, leader-like, playful, loving, friendly and so handsome. He is very lively and loves to play with toys, people and other cats. He loves to wrestle. It is a good idea to watch your arm, because it could be the victim of a toothy takedown.

He is great with other cats and will make fast friends with any feline, especially one who likes physical play. If cat MMA or wrestling ever becomes popular, then Chrome is sure to be the champ. When he isn’t practicing his half nelson, he is snuggling with his human.

He likes lap time and will purr and nuzzle. Be careful. When lover boy gets overstimulated, he nips, so we recommend his adopter be an experienced cat owner who can mitigate this.

At some point in his life, Chrome had a leg injury and he walks with a limp due to bone spurs. He doesn’t let his injury stop his antics, but he would do best in a home where jumping from high places is not an option. He’ll benefit from joint supplements for his arthritis. Someone loves Chrome so much they have sponsored his adoption fee. If he sounds like a good fit for you and your home, stop by Animal Friends to meet him today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Clarabelle

Orphans of the Storm

Clarabelle has been waiting a long time for a forever home! This sweet girl would love to meet her family soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I came to the shelter as a stray, then went to my foster home where I raised my sons, Jaq and Gus. I’m about 1-year-old, and very sweet and loving. I’ve been fostered with other cats, a dogs and kids. I’m all ready to be adopted into my forever home, so if you’d like to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Clarabelle, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

