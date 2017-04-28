LuLaRoe Launches Massive Refund Program Following Complaints About Leggings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Chelsea Artman, LuLaRoe leggings are a staple in her wardrobe.

“I have 8, 9, 10 pairs now, I’ve lost count,” she said.

From the feel, to the fit, Artman raves about the clothing.

She started out buying the clothing at a pop up sale, then moved to online consultants. Then came the holes.

“Second or third pair and I had received them and in the stitching on the back there were holes in the seam,” she said.

She messaged the consultant who sent her another pair.

“My replacement pair that I received had holes in the knees when I received them,” Artman said.

Artman isn’t alone. Thousands report the $25 leggings “rip like wet toilet paper.”

“The complaints started pouring in in February. That’s when customers said that they were developing holes in their leggings. The leggings are the company’s most popular product.

After a class action lawsuit filed in March, the company said it’s launching a massive refund program called the “happiness policy.”

LuLaRoe CEO Mark Stidham issued a statement saying: “We listened and we heard the feedback from social media and our consumers and even from our retailers. If someone has spent money on one of our products, we want them to feel that they got value for that money they spent.”

But Stidham wasn’t always as apologetic, quoted as saying “I don’t feel we have much to apologize for. I’m empathetic, and I’m sorry that some customers had a bad experience. But I don’t feel that the company is in a place where a blanket apology is necessary.”

Artman said she plans to get a refund for the five pair of leggings she has with holes. She says she’ll still buy LuLaRoe, but plans to hold off on future legging purchases.

“I don’t have anything against them as a company, they’re doing what they need to to make it right but I think it should’ve been addressed sooner before it became this big PR nightmare.”