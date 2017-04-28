Police Dept. Has Fun With Picture Of Cat Appearing To Hold Assault Rifle

NEWPORT, Ore. (KDKA) — Someone in Oregon snapped a picture of a cat holding a branch that looked remarkably like a weapon from a distance.
The Newport Oregon Police Department decided to have some fun with the picture, explaining in a now-viral social media post that “reports of an armed cat” were unfounded and that the feline was “given a verbal warning for posing with what could be mistaken as an assault rifle while wearing poor camouflage attire.”
