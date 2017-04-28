SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Dept. Has Fun With Picture Of Cat Appearing To Hold Assault Rifle

April 28, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Oregon

NEWPORT, Ore. (KDKA) — Someone in Oregon snapped a picture of a cat holding a branch that looked remarkably like a weapon from a distance.

The Newport Oregon Police Department decided to have some fun with the picture, explaining in a now-viral social media post that “reports of an armed cat” were unfounded and that the feline was “given a verbal warning for posing with what could be mistaken as an assault rifle while wearing poor camouflage attire.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch