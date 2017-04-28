SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

President Trump: ‘I Thought It Would Be Easier’

April 28, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is sounding wistful as he reflects on his first 100 days on the job.

The president says he “loved” his “previous life. I had so many things going.”

He says his new gig is “more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

The president is also lamenting his loss of privacy, describing life in the White House as being in “your own little cocoon.”

The president made his comments in an interview with Reuters, one of several he’s done to mark his first 100 days.

He also told Reuters he’d like to see a diplomatic resolution to escalating tensions with North Korea.

But he warns, “There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict” with the country.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

