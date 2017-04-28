Primanti Bros. Celebrates ‘Honorary Yinzer’ Marc-André Fleury With Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He may be French-Canadian, but Primanti Bros. has named Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-André Fleury an “honorary Yinzer.”
The legendary sandwich chain posted a new menu item to their Facebook page on Thursday morning: “The Canadian-Pitts-Burger.”
The sandwich is similar to Primanti Bros.’ Pitts-Burger but includes Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg and fries, slaw and tomato.
He must have been feeling the love Thursday night. Fleury made 15 of a total 32 saves in the final period to help the defending Stanley Cup champions to the victory against the Washington Capitals.
