Report: Girl Charged With Taking Pot-Laced Brownies To Greensburg Salem School

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A teen girl is facing charges, accused of bringing brownies baked with marijuana to school.
The Tribune-Review reports the 16-year-old Greensburg Salem High School student allegedly shared the brownies with several classmates Wednesday.
She is charged in juvenile court with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m.