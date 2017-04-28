SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Report: Girl Charged With Taking Pot-Laced Brownies To Greensburg Salem School

April 28, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Greensburg-Salem High School

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A teen girl is facing charges, accused of bringing brownies baked with marijuana to school.

The Tribune-Review reports the 16-year-old Greensburg Salem High School student allegedly shared the brownies with several classmates Wednesday.

She is charged in juvenile court with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m. 

