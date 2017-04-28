SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Report: McDonald’s To Phase Out Hi-C Orange, Offer New Drink

April 28, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: McDonald's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a sad day for people who enjoy a classic McDonald’s beverage: Hi-C Orange.

Reports indicate the fast food chain will begin phasing out the neon drink on May 1. A representative for McDonald’s told Eat This, Not That that all locations will cease carrying the drink after July.

According to a memo posted on Reddit, a new beverage called Sprite TropicBerry will be offered and served exclusively at McDonald’s locations.

Locations have been told to sell Hi-C until the supply is gone, so fans should hurry to enjoy every last drop.

The top comment on the Reddit post expects anger from customers: “It’s gonna be a fun few weeks up ahead. Hi-C is one of the more popular drinks at my location.”

People took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

