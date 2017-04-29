NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | More Steelers
13-Year-Old Charged With Assault Of 4 In Westmoreland Co.

April 29, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Adelphoi, Ligonier Street, Susan's Place, Westmoreland County

DERRY TWP. (KDKA) — A 13-year-old girl is facing charges after police say she assaulted four people in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. at Adelphoi, Susan’s Place in the 2800 block of Ligonier Street.

A press release states that the accused teen was being restrained by the four alleged victims for “being defiant.”

The teen allegedly “punched Victim 1 in the left eye, pulled out a handful of Victim 2’s hair, bit Victim 3’s left hand and spit in Victim 4’s face.”

The accused is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

 

