Butler Co. Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty Against Suspect In Boy’s Death

April 29, 2017 1:35 AM By Kym Gable
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Prosecutors in Butler County will seek the death penalty in the case of a 20-year-old man accused of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Keith Jordan Lambing was arrested after Bentley Miller‘s death on March 21.

District Attorney Richard Goldinger told KDKA at Lambing’s preliminary hearing that his office would seek that punishment due to “aggravating circumstances” in the case.

The intent to file was submitted on Friday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Lambing is facing a list of charges including, criminal homicide, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

His own mother is charged in the case, too. She faces hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangerment charges.

The boy’s mother, Mackenzie Peters, who is Lambing’s girlfriend, also faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Lambing is not Miller’s father, but he and Peters have a 4-month-old child together.

