Ohio Family Surprised When Mark Zuckerberg Comes To Dinner

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP/KDKA) – An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.
The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined Friday evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November.
Daniel Moore, who voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, campaigned heavily for Trump, and Zuckerberg’s staff found him quoted in an article on cleveland.com.
The family says not all the dinner chat was political. Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he’s now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.
“He cares very much about family and about community,” Moore said. “And he’s taking steps to do a lot of very positive things with his money.”
Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.
