Ohio Family Surprised When Mark Zuckerberg Comes To Dinner

Best Places To Picnic In Pittsburgh Just because we're in the city doesn't mean we don't have plenty of great picnic spots, including some of the city's best parks, whether you're looking to spend a romantic date with that special someone or do something fun with the kids.

Guide To Pittsburgh's 2017 St. Patrick's Day ParadePittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day parade may be one of the city's biggest parties -- and one of the biggest parades in general for the holiday, ranking as the second largest in the world with 100,000 spectators each year. This year's parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. There's plenty of other things to do, too, including Irish Fair in the Square before, during, and after the parade, so you can party all day.