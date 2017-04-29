‘People’s Climate March’ Takes On Trump’s Policies On 100th Day

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Thousands concerned about climate change are expected to march through the nation’s capital as part of the People’s Climate March.
“We resist. We build. We rise,” a slogan for the event reads.
The main march was set to begin at 12:30 near the Capitol. Marchers then plan to move to the White House and end up at the Washington Monument.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Sister marches were planned across the country, including one in Oakland that was attended by 300 to 400 people. Marchers gathered at the Cathedral of Learning around 10 a.m. and walked to Flagstaff Hill.
The marches are being held to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office and take on his environmental policies.
“In the context of the Trump Administration’s climate change denying and a Congress controlled by the right-wing it is clear we all must both protect the gains made in recent years, even if those have been limited gains, while we articulate and demand initiatives to move our nation to a new, clean energy economy,” a statement on the group’s website reads.