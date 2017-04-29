NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | More Steelers
Police Shoot Man Carrying Shotgun In East Liberty

April 29, 2017 6:18 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in East Liberty.

According to police, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of the 700 block of Mellon Street for a report of a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt who was armed with a shotgun.

Upon arrival, responding officers saw a male matching that description walking along the 600 block of North Highland Avenue.

An officer shot the man in his left side. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to UPMC Presbyterian. He was alert and conscious.

The shotgun was recovered at the scene.

No further information was released.

