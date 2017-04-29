Police, FBI Investigating Shaler Bank Robbery

SHALER (KDKA) — The Shaler Township Police Department and the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning.
The robbery took place around 10:45 a.m. at the Next Tier Bank in the 1600-block of Babcock Boulevard.
According to police, a man entered the bank, approached a teller, and passed the teller a note that indicated he had a gun. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.
Police say no weapon was seen during the robbery and no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black male. He is approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue Puma jacket with a white stripe and a Pirates baseball hat. He was also wearing a glove.
Anyone with information on this robbery should contact Shaler police at (412) 492-2222 ex. 422 or contact the Pittsburgh Field Office of the FBI.
