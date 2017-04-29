NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | More Steelers
Steelers Select QB Joshua Dobbs In 4th Round Of Draft

April 29, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Joshua Dobbs, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected a quarterback in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Steelers announced their selection of Joshua Dobbs from Tennessee.

Dobbs was selected with the same pick as Dallas took Dak Prescott last year.

Ben Roethlisberger is the unchallenged starter, and the Steelers resigned Landry Jones as his backup.

Dobbs was considered one of the most intelligent football players in the country during his Tennessee career, finishing with a 23-12 overall record, including 3-0 in bowl games.

He set UT records for career rushing yards by a quarterback (2,160), career rushing touchdowns by a QB (32), single-season rushing yards by a QB (831 in 2016) and single-season rushing touchdowns by a QB (12 in 2016). His 2,160 rushing yards also rank 14th among all players in program history.

In the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft, the Steelers took a wide receiver and cornerback, and also made a lot of Pittsburgh sports fans happy by drafting James Conner at running back.

