NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Sheriff: Arkansas Boy, 9, Found Dead One Day After Sister’s Body Found

April 30, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Arkansas

POLK COUNTY, Ark. (KDKA) — The body of a 9-year-old Arkansas boy has been found in a heavily wooded area, one day after the body of his two-year-old sister was found.

CBS News reports the children’s mother and another relative were found dead earlier in the week.

The children, Reilly James Scarbrough, and Acelynn Wester, were reported missing on Saturday, April 22. Acelynn’s body was found in a heavily wooded area in the same vicinity where her mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester was found dead.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police also found the body of Wester’s uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne inside of a home in a nearby town on Thursday.

Police said they found Reilly’s body with the help of a man who is currently in the Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges, KTHV reports. They expect to charge him with capital murder, KTHV reports.

On Friday, Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said they were still hoping to find Reilly alive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch