Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

April 30, 2017 8:21 PM
Filed Under: Butler County, Harrisville, Missing, Missing Teen

HARRISVILLE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Butler County area.

According to state police, 13-year-old Noelle Millero fled from her home in the 200-block of E. Washington Street in Harrisville Borough sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe Millero may be heading toward the New Castle or New Wilmington area.

Millero is described as 5 feet tall and 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue zip-up hoodie, light blue jean shorts, and light blue tennis shoes. She was carrying a light gray pull-string backpack.

Anyone with information on Millero’s whereabouts should contact Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 284-8100.

