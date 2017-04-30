NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Pennsylvania Aims To Smash US Embargo On Cuban Rum

April 30, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Cuba, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The agency that controls Pennsylvania’s state-owned wine and liquor stores is working to lift the embargo on Cuban rum.

Getting a license from the federal government would pave the way for the nation’s private spirits wholesalers to follow suit.

An agency spokeswoman says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is assembling an application to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Cuba ships rum around the world, but breaking the rum embargo would be an economic boon because the United States is the world’s biggest rum consumer.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Chuck McIlhinney says Cuban rum tastes good, it has mystique and the state stores can sell a lot of it.

Robert Burr, of Rob’s Rum Guide, says Cuban rum would enjoy a year or two of wonderment in America before the fascination wears off.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch