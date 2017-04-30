NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
Rising Lake Erie Water Levels Prompt Erosion Fears

April 30, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Lake Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Officials say higher water levels in Lake Erie may be a boon to boaters, but the increase is contributing to erosion in places like Presque Isle State Park and could cause other problems.

The Erie Times-News reports that the latest report by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ says Lake Erie is several inches higher than it was a month ago.

Presque Isle State Park officials say higher lake levels mean erosion in the dunes where water normally doesn’t reach. Operations manager Matt Greene said sections with narrower strips of beach have been hard hit.

Eric Guerrein of Lakeshore Towing Services says water levels have rebounded after extreme lows in 2012 and 2013, but a continuing rise might submerge some boat ramps and docks and even some roadways.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

