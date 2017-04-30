NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
Tree Falls Across 2 Campers In Pennsylvania, Killing 1 Person

April 30, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a tree fell across two campers in a central Pennsylvania campground, killing a person in one of the vehicles.

LNP newspapers reports that emergency crews n Lancaster County were called to Oma’s Family Campground in Colerain Township at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Quarryville fire chief Joel Neff said emergency personnel had to cut the tree and the camper to reach a trapped individual.

But once they did, Neff said, they found the person unconscious and not breathing. State police are investigating what Neff called “a freak accident.”

No information was immediately available about the victim.

