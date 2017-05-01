NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
Cops: Man Freaks Out Over Confederate Flag At Theme Wedding

May 1, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Bethlehem, Civil War, Confederate flag

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – A man has been cited for disorderly conduct after police say he “freaked out” when he saw a Confederate flag displayed in a Pennsylvania hotel window as part of a Civil War-themed wedding.

The (Easton) Express-Times says police charged the man with making the disturbance at the Hotel Bethlehem on Saturday. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police Chief Mark DiLuzio says the man was cited for “freaking out, screaming and yelling” and creating a “very aggressive and disorderly scene.”

The flag was flown next to an American flag. The couple met during a Civil War re-enactment and their wedding followed that theme, with people in period uniforms and dresses.

The chief says the couple “just wanted their theme to be of the Civil War era. There was no political message.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

