NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Local Prospects Hear Names Called During NFL Draft

May 1, 2017 4:43 AM
Filed Under: Adam Bisnowaty, Christian Kuntz, Demetrious Cox, Dorian Johnson, Ejuan Price, James Conner, Malik Hooker, Montae Nicholson, Rushel Shell, Scott Orndoff, Treyvon Hester

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — A half-dozen prospects from Western Pennsylvania heard their names called during the NFL Draft.

Leading the way was New Castle’s Malik Hooker. The safety out of Ohio State was a first round pick Thursday night, selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Hooker says he grew up cheering for the Colts.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More local prospects were selected in the later rounds on Saturday. In the 4th Round, the Arizona Cardinals selected Pitt offensive lineman and Belle Vernon native Dorian Johnson with the 115th overall pick.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Not long after that, the Washington Redskins took Gateway High School’s Montae Nicholson with the 123rd overall pick. Nicholson is a safety out of Michigan State.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fox Chapel High School’s Adam Bisnowaty, who played offensive line at Pitt, was taken in the 6th Round with the 200th overall pick by the New York Giants.

In the 7th Round, Woodland Hills High School’s Ejuan Price, who played linebacker at Pitt, was taken with the 234th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Penn Hills High School’s Treyvon Hester, who played defensive line at Toledo was taken with the 244th overall selection by the Washington Redskins.

Local prospects who were not drafted still have a chance to pursue their NFL dreams. The Steelers signed a pair of undrafted free agents: Waynesburg native Scott Orndoff, who played at Seton-La Salle High School before making his mark as a tight end at Pitt; and Hopewell’s Rushel Shell, who started as a running back at Pitt before transfering to West Virginia University. Jeannette’s Demetrious Cox, who played defensive back at Michigan State, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chartiers Valley High School’s Christian Kuntz, who played linebacker at Duquesne University, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch