Local Prospects Hear Names Called During NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — A half-dozen prospects from Western Pennsylvania heard their names called during the NFL Draft.
Leading the way was New Castle’s Malik Hooker. The safety out of Ohio State was a first round pick Thursday night, selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Hooker says he grew up cheering for the Colts.
From a Colts fan to a Colts rookie. Welcome to Indy, @MalikHooker24. #ColtsDraft #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MzKFgoYwmg
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 29, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
More local prospects were selected in the later rounds on Saturday. In the 4th Round, the Arizona Cardinals selected Pitt offensive lineman and Belle Vernon native Dorian Johnson with the 115th overall pick.
With pick No. 115, we selected @MojoDojo_53!
READ: https://t.co/kcxLcT4SHT pic.twitter.com/hTSFAGcGNm
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 29, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Not long after that, the Washington Redskins took Gateway High School’s Montae Nicholson with the 123rd overall pick. Nicholson is a safety out of Michigan State.
With the 123rd pick in the ’17 #NFLDraft, the #Redskins select @montaenicholson.#WelcomeToDC#SkinsDraft: https://t.co/E8yGZEFAB1 pic.twitter.com/b1Nd0TCqp0
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 29, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Fox Chapel High School’s Adam Bisnowaty, who played offensive line at Pitt, was taken in the 6th Round with the 200th overall pick by the New York Giants.
In the 7th Round, Woodland Hills High School’s Ejuan Price, who played linebacker at Pitt, was taken with the 234th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Penn Hills High School’s Treyvon Hester, who played defensive line at Toledo was taken with the 244th overall selection by the Washington Redskins.
Local prospects who were not drafted still have a chance to pursue their NFL dreams. The Steelers signed a pair of undrafted free agents: Waynesburg native Scott Orndoff, who played at Seton-La Salle High School before making his mark as a tight end at Pitt; and Hopewell’s Rushel Shell, who started as a running back at Pitt before transfering to West Virginia University. Jeannette’s Demetrious Cox, who played defensive back at Michigan State, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chartiers Valley High School’s Christian Kuntz, who played linebacker at Duquesne University, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.