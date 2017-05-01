NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
Marshall Township Shooting May Be Spring Gobbler-Related

May 1, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Lisa Washington, Marshall Township, Northern Regional Police

WEXFORD, Pa. (AP) – A non-fatal shooting in the suburbs north of Pittsburgh may be related to spring gobbler season.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday near a residence in Marshall Township.

The spring turkey season began Saturday and runs through May 31.

Northern Regional Police didn’t immediately return a call seeking additional information.

Allegheny County 911 dispatcher says paramedics have also been sent to the scene.

