Marshall Township Shooting May Be Spring Gobbler-Related

WEXFORD, Pa. (AP) – A non-fatal shooting in the suburbs north of Pittsburgh may be related to spring gobbler season.
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday near a residence in Marshall Township.
The spring turkey season began Saturday and runs through May 31.
NOW: Northern Regional police investigating incident in 200 block of Mingo Rd. in Marshall Twp. It appears to be a hunting accident. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/dLXGNvm4pQ
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) May 1, 2017
Northern Regional Police didn’t immediately return a call seeking additional information.
Allegheny County 911 dispatcher says paramedics have also been sent to the scene.
