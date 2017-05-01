Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg Superintendents Lead ‘Walk For One Promise’ Event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Marathon is just days away, but many people laced up for a different race this past weekend.

It was the “Walk for One Promise,” which helps students who can’t afford a college education.

They took to the streets of Pittsburgh, dodging raindrops along the way. The group walked and ran to raise money for the Pittsburgh Promise.

“The Pittsburgh Promise is the community’s gift to make sure our kids can plan, prepare, and pay for college or higher education after school,” Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said.

The promise provides scholarships to students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District.

There are requirements, such as maintaining an attendance record of 90 percent and a GPA of 2.5 or better.

For the first time, Wilkinsburg students are eligible to receive the funds.

At the beginning of the school year, Wilkinsburg High School students were transferred into Westinghouse High School.

“Once they are in Pittsburgh Public Schools, they are our children and they are supported to the fullest,” Dr. Hamlet said.

“That’s what we’re about, educating our students to be prepared for the 21st century, to be college and career ready and this promise makes that possible for many of the students in Wilkinsburg who might not otherwise have had the opportunity,” Wilkinsburg Superintendent Linda Iverson said.

Dr. Hamlet and Iverson took part in the event, with roughly 120 other participants.

They say the partnership between the two educational systems has been a success. With more students eligible for aid from the Pittsburgh Promise than ever before, raising money is even more important.

“I’m hoping to continue this tradition and continue this relationship,” Iverson said.

