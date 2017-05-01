‘Saturday Night Fever’ Coming Back To Theaters For Anniversary Showing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can turn the clock back 40 years to the heart of the disco era next week.
“Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta and the Bee Gees, is returning to theaters for a special showing.
The movie will be shown at just five theaters in the Pittsburgh area, including the Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX,
Cinemark North Hills and XD, Cinemark Robinson Township and the Monroeville Mall, on Sunday, May 7 and Wednesday May 10.
The movie will play in more than 700 movie theaters nationwide.
You can get tickets online by visiting this link.
