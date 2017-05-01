Soaring Vanilla Prices Creating Struggle For Ice Cream Shops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A huge spike in the price of vanilla could cause the cost of an ice cream cone to go up — big time.

According to the Boston Globe, the source of the problem is a cyclone that struck Madagascar in March. The storm devastated the farms where more than 80 percent of the world’s vanilla beans come from.

One ice cream shop owner said he used to buy vanilla beans for $72 a bag. The same size now sets him back $320.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

It’s not just ice cream, prices for vanilla extract have more than doubled.

One wholesale supplier of vanilla ice cream said that to make a profit, he would have to double his prices. The shortage has turned vanilla ice cream into a “loss leader.”

Because vanilla crops take three of four years to mature, farmers can’t respond quickly to changes in demand. New crops have been planted, but it will take up to several years for prices to fall.

This is a developing story, for more information, including how the shortage is affecting ice cream shops in Pittsburgh watch Jon Delano’s 5 p.m. report.