NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Watch: Deadly Tanker Crash On Ohio Interstate Sparks Large Fireball

May 1, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Part of the interstate in Ohio could be closed for days after police say a car going the wrong direction crashed into a truck carrying gasoline, sparking a huge fireball and killing one person.

Police say a 30-year-old Beavercreek man was killed when he collided with the truck on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Sunday. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. Police did not identify either driver.

The road was closed for hours in both directions as the truck burned, sending black smoke billowing across the roadway. Some parts were expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as crews work to assess and repair damage to the pavement.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch