Severe Weather Causes Damage In Western Pennsylvania

May 1, 2017 2:52 PM
DORMONT (KDKA) — As severe weather batters western Pennsylvania, a large tree fell in Dormont.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bay Ridge Avenue and Sussex Avenue. No injuries were reported.

In West Mifflin, a tree and power lines came down along the road near Brierly Lane and Aspen Street.

west mifflin Severe Weather Causes Damage In Western Pennsylvania

Photo: David McCue

In Bellevue, a viewer sent in a photo of a tree that had been snapped in half by high winds.

snapped tree Severe Weather Causes Damage In Western Pennsylvania

Photo: Viewer

In Cecil Township, a trampoline was lifted into the air and flipped.

tranpoline Severe Weather Causes Damage In Western Pennsylvania

Photo: Mandi Ray

As for power outages, as many as 24,000 people were in the dark as of 3:30 p.m.

Penn Power reported nearly 19,000 people in the dark, and Duquesne Light reported 5,200 people without electricity.

The entirety of western Pennsylvania was placed on a Tornado Watch Monday afternoon and around 2:30 a Tornado Warning was in effect for several counties.

