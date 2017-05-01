SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Tornado Watch Issued | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Tornado Watch Issued As Strong Line Of Storms Approach

May 1, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: National Weather Service, Tornado Watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of western Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

In Ohio, the watch is in effect for Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Trumbull and Washington counties.

In West Virginia, the following counties are included in the watch, Barbour, Brooke, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood.

Garrett County, Maryland is also included in the watch.

