Tornado Watch Issued As Strong Line Of Storms Approach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of western Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.
The watch is in effect until 7 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
In Ohio, the watch is in effect for Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Trumbull and Washington counties.
Tornado watch issued through 7pm for W. Pennsylvania. Wind is the main threat. pic.twitter.com/OEjtp1uloJ
— Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) May 1, 2017
In West Virginia, the following counties are included in the watch, Barbour, Brooke, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood.
Garrett County, Maryland is also included in the watch.
