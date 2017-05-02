Power Out, Trees Downed As Severe Storms Spawn Possible Tornadoes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Utility companies were working to restore power to hundreds of people still without electricity a day after severe storms swept through Pennsylvania, downing trees, power lines and possibly spawning several small tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says investigators will be heading to Butler, Clarion and Forest counties to determine whether tornadoes touched down Monday afternoon.

In Butler County, the sound of chainsaws filled the Coral Ridge Estates Trailer Park after it was hit Monday afternoon by a quick-moving severe thunderstorm, packing powerful winds.

A number of trailers and parked cars were damaged by falling trees and limbs, but there were no serious injuries reported.

More than 25,000 people were left without power in the Pittsburgh region and another 19,000 or so in Centre County, about 100 miles to the east, though only a few hundred were still without service early Tuesday.

Fire crews rescued a man trapped in a shed that collapsed in Miles Township, Centre County. Further east, the roof of the Bethel AME Church in Williamsport was blown off in a storm that also toppled several trees.

