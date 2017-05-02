Hillary Clinton: ‘I Supported Syria Strikes’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she supported the Syria strikes ordered by President Trump.

Speaking at a women’s event in New York City the former first lady sat down with Christiane Amanpour.

In discussing the Syria strikes Amanpour asked Clinton, “Did the Syria Strike work?”

“I think it’s too soon to really tell.” (Christiane: Did you support it?) “Yes, I did support it. I didn’t publicly support it because that wasn’t my role. But I did support. But I’m not convinced it really made much of a difference and I don’t know what kind of potentially backroom deals were made with the Russians.”

Clinton also said that the Russians and Syrians moved jets off the runway prior to the strikes.

“The Russians may have been given a heads up even before our own Congress was. So I think there’s a lot that we really don’t yet fully know about what was part of that strike and if all it was was a one-off effort, it’s not gonna have much of a lasting effect.”

Clinton says the military “is a necessary tool, but it should be only one of three.” Adding diplomacy and development should be first efforts.

Hillary says she is now focusing on writing a book about the 2016 Presidential election, saying, “It’s a painful process reliving the campaign as you might guess.”