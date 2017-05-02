Warning About Mother’s Day Facebook Coupon Scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shoppers are being warned about fake coupons being spread online ahead of Mother’s Day.

The “too good to be true” coupons direct users to a survey site intended to steal their information.

Last week, a free $50 off coupon for Lowe’s Home Improvement was making the round on Facebook.

The coupon read “LOWE’S is giving Free $50 coupons for EVERYONE to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

Lowe’s confirmed to CBS News that the coupon is fake and warned customers that it is a phishing scam used to gather information.

“Please be careful when responding to any pop-up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer’s in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes,” the company said in a Facebook statement.

The other fake offer making the rounds is a $75 off at Bed Bath & Beyond.

On Facebook the company said: “We know some of our customers are excited about this $75 offer circulating on Facebook. However, we all know some things are too good to be true! We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused.”

The retailer says it is partnering with Facebook to have the coupons removed.