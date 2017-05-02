Candy Store Unveils New Pickle Juice Soda

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you love pickles, and you love soda pop, a local candy store has the combination for you.
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has stores in Pennsylvania, including one in the Strip District and Beaver, is selling bottled pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar.
It comes in 12-ounce glass bottles.
And, it’s not cheap.
The Pickle Juice Soda is $2.50 per bottle at the store, and nearly $10 a bottle online.
Pickle juice soda isn’t the only unique flavor “Grandpa Joe’s” sells.
They also carry buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing flavors.