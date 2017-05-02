Police: Domestic Dispute Suspect Injures Officer During Arrest

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) – A man is in custody and an officer is recovering after responding to a violent domestic dispute Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the 600 block of Knapp Street in Marshall-Shadeland around 9:40 p.m.

A woman heard her female friend’s cries for help and was able to force her way into the home to confront 37-year-old Donte Moss.

She said she was able to put Moss into a headlock before he started choking her. She fell and bumped her 2-year-old son’s head against the wall.

“My friend managed to open the door after screaming my name. Somehow, I pushed open the door and he comes running out of the room after I put him in a headlock. He turned around, chokes me, I fall onto the bed with my 2-year-old sitting right there, he hits his head against the wall,” Miranda Langston said.

When officers got to the second floor bedroom, they found Moss choking his girlfriend. At that point, Moss allegedly attacked the officers.

During the incident, one officer fell down the steps with Moss.

Officers used a Taser on Moss several times, but he remained combative. Then, they had to use a sedative in order to take Moss to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Moss taken to Allegheny General Hospital and will face multiple charges including, aggravated assault resisting arrest and strangulation.

Meanwhile, the injured officer was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital after hitting his head.

