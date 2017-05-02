Pittsburgh Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police were asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Police say 15-year-old Jaylyn Philllips-Brown was last seen Monday around 7 a.m., when she ran away from her home in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood.
Police say Jaylyn is black and is 5’9” and weighs 410 pounds. She has a tattoo of a bow and arrow with the word “blessed”on her inner left forearm. She may be wearing a neon-colored headband with her hair pulled back into a bun. It is not known what clothing she may be wearing but she may have on a pair of grey Nike tennis shoes. Jaylyn is known to frequent East Liberty and Wilkinsburg.
Anyone who knowns here whereabouts should call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.