New Charges Filed Against Former City Police Recruit Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens

WESTMORELAND COUNTY – A former Pittsburgh Police recruit, who is scheduled to go to trial in Westmoreland County on charges that he had sex with two teenage girls, is facing new charges.

According to the Tribune-Review, investigators say Cyrus Sukhadia also exchanged lewd photographs with three underage girls.

Sukhadia, of Beechview, was arraigned on Friday.

Investigators gathered the new evidence from Sukhadia’s cell phone, which was taken from him by police when he was arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to a minor. They believe he used special apps which allow users to remain anonymous when sending messages.

One of the alleged recipients of the lewd messages told police Sukhadia sent her naked pictures of himself, and asked her to send sexually-explicit pictures back. That is when she stopped communicating with him, and deleted the messages.

The other two alleged victims said Sukhadia sent similar pictures to them. They also say Sukhadia offered to get them drugs so they could “party.”

A judge set Sukhadia’s bond at $75,000, which was posted by a family member. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

