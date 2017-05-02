SEVERE WEATHER: Forecast Latest | Storm DamageAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

New Charges Filed Against Former City Police Recruit Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens

May 2, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Cyrus Sukhadia, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY – A former Pittsburgh Police recruit, who is scheduled to go to trial in Westmoreland County on charges that he had sex with two teenage girls, is facing new charges.

According to the Tribune-Review, investigators say Cyrus Sukhadia also exchanged lewd photographs with three underage girls.

Sukhadia, of Beechview, was arraigned on Friday.

Investigators gathered the new evidence from Sukhadia’s cell phone, which was taken from him by police when he was arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to a minor. They believe he used special apps which allow users to remain anonymous when sending messages.

One of the alleged recipients of the lewd messages told police Sukhadia sent her naked pictures of himself, and asked her to send sexually-explicit pictures back. That is when she stopped communicating with him, and deleted the messages.

The other two alleged victims said Sukhadia sent similar pictures to them. They also say Sukhadia offered to get them drugs so they could “party.”

A judge set Sukhadia’s bond at $75,000, which was posted by a family member. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch