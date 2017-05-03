Carlow University Student Falls From 5th-Floor Balcony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A Carlow University student was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after falling from a balcony on campus.
According to Drew Wilson, a spokesman with the university’s Media Relations department, the male student fell from a fifth-floor balcony at the University Commons Building.
It happened around 4:15 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital, but so far there’s no word on his condition.
University and Pittsburgh police are investigating. Wilson said this is finals week at the university, which has about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)